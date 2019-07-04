General Elec Co Com (GE) Market Valuation Rose While Smithfield Trust Company Decreased Stake by $588,690; Primo Water (PRMW) Holder White Pine Capital Upped Its Stake by $706,500 as Share Value Declined

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Primo Water Corp (PRMW) by 33.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 47,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,010 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 138,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.89M market cap company. It closed at $12.75 lastly. It is down 14.22% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 65,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 226,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS finds buyer for wind portfolio interest; 23/05/2018 – as first reported by me $GE; 06/03/2018 – 58GU: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $122.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 20/04/2018 – General Electric may sell distributed power business by mid-year; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 21,380 shares to 6,480 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,527 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $27,011 activity.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 22.10 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes.

