General Elec Co Com (GE) Holder Smithfield Trust Company Has Cut Its Stake by $588,690 as Stock Value Rose; Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Lowe’s (LOW) by $2.42 Million as Valuation Declined

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 65,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 161,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 226,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98M shares traded or 94.20% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING – CO, GE SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SOFTWARE AGREEMENT MAKING CO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR GE’S FLOW SIMULATOR SOFTWARE; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates 2016 and 2017 earnings; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings: 16 cents a share, vs 11 cents EPS expected; 06/03/2018 – Aero engine maker Safran planning for worst-case cliff-edge Brexit

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 90,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, down from 112,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24M shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Strazik Scott. $3.00 million worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Small Cap (Vb) (VB) by 4,123 shares to 175,158 shares, valued at $26.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Mid Cap (Ijh) (IJH) by 2,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerging Markets (Iemg) (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

