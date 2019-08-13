General Elec Co Com (GE) Holder Smithfield Trust Company Has Cut Its Holding; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lowered Biogen (BIIB) Position by $991,200 as Market Valuation Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 240,372 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.82 million, down from 244,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $232.51. About 389,459 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 65,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 161,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 226,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.60B market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 42.69M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY-AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GE); 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED LARGE SUPPLY PACT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 04/04/2018 – GE POWER CHOSEN TO LEAD EPC PACT FOR OSTROLEKA C POWER PLANT; 29/05/2018 – Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018 Featuring GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: PLANNING ON `SOFT’ GAS TURBINE MARKET IN 2019, 2020; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 07/03/2018 – GE SAYS ITS USE OF IMPORTED METAL AFFECTED BY TARIFFS `MINIMAL’

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.37 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

