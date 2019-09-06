General Dynamics (GD) to pay $1.02 on Nov 15, 2019; Polar Securities Has Lifted Orbcomm (ORBC) Holding By $4.80 Million

General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) is expected to pay $1.02 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:GD) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $1.02 dividend. General Dynamics Corp’s current price of $192.27 translates into 0.53% yield. General Dynamics Corp’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $192.27. About 794,193 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s withdraws ratings of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS

Polar Securities Inc increased Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) stake by 56.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 800,702 shares as Orbcomm Inc (ORBC)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 2.22M shares with $15.04M value, up from 1.42 million last quarter. Orbcomm Inc now has $364.48 million valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 1.36 million shares traded or 32.64% up from the average. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 38.45% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q REV. $68.0M; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – ROBERT COSTANTINI HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – THROUGH UNIT SKYWAVE, ORBCOMM WILL PROVIDE SATELLITE AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM DATA; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stk; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM’S CFO COSTANTINI RESIGNED EFFECTIVE MAY 17; 27/03/2018 – ORBCOMM Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA EXERCISED OPTION FOR ANOTHER YEAR ON CONTRACT THROUGH ORBCOMM’S CANADIAN PARTNER MAEROSPACE; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q PRELIM TOTAL REV. $66M-$69M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ORBC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 54.34 million shares or 0.16% more from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust has 136,600 shares. Penn Capital Company has invested 0.19% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 69,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com has 0% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Manufacturers Life The has 50,403 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 78,143 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Co holds 31,600 shares. 96,728 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Earnest Prns Lc invested in 4,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 63,306 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 308,301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7.86 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Blackrock Inc stated it has 5.58 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Lc reported 932,707 shares.

More notable recent ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Global Fishing Watch Extends Contract With ORBCOMM for AIS Data – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alan Ritchey Selects ORBCOMM’s In-Cab and Trailer Monitoring Solutions for Fleet Management – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Might Be Better Off With Less Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Freight Selects ORBCOMM’s In-Cab Solution for Fleet-Wide Management and Compliance – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GME, JWN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc decreased Mam Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:MAMS) stake by 231,515 shares to 301,220 valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) stake by 57,201 shares and now owns 237,399 shares. Carbonite Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like General Dynamics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:GD) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Dynamics wins major Navy contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Dynamics Wins a $1 Billion Contract for Two Floating Navy Bases – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics IT wins $8B DOD cloud contract – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity. Burns Mark Lagrand had bought 159 shares worth $28,549.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold General Dynamics Corporation shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv invested in 2,608 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1,323 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fagan Assocs Inc has invested 0.12% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Dupont Capital Management accumulated 53,685 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 49,167 shares. Arvest Bank Trust Division owns 126,683 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 1.90M shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Madison Investment has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Stifel invested in 0.09% or 178,606 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Uss Invest Mngmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 143,200 shares. Transamerica Financial Advisors holds 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 6 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 145,401 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 507,776 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.56% or 49,500 shares in its portfolio.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $55.54 billion. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. The Aerospace group designs, develops, makes, and outfits business-jet aircraft; provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, repair, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services; and performs aircraft completion services for other original equipment manufacturers.