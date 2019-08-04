General Dynamics (GD) Stock Rose While Stonebridge Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $1.02 Million; Cim Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) Lowered as Market Value Rose

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 6,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 35,383 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, up from 29,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 941,661 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS G500 DELIVERIES ON TRACK FOR THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 7,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $236.52. About 507,174 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion accumulated 9,930 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Fishman Jay A Mi invested in 0% or 7,800 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 792,713 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Company owns 1,281 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adage Cap Prtn Grp Lc has 0.39% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 17,361 are held by Covington Advsrs. Intrust Savings Bank Na has invested 0.17% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Psagot House Ltd, Israel-based fund reported 658 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 700,400 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc accumulated 12,618 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 75 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 4,246 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential Inc has invested 0.21% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 21,416 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 8,628 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Dynamics (GD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,463 shares to 72,195 shares, valued at $10.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 37,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,665 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ).