General Dynamics (GD) Stock Rose While American Asset Management Increased Stake by $446,889; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Decreased Holding

American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 208.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,654 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664,000, up from 1,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $189.98. About 960,991 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream lnteriors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 4,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 72,279 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, down from 76,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00 million and $145.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,137 shares to 25,848 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $312.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 240,616 shares to 300,953 shares, valued at $33.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.