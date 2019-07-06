General Dynamics (GD) Stake Lifted by Bartlett & Co; Karpus Management Lifted Its Dtf Tax (DTF) Stake by $2.30 Million

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (GD) by 40.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 23,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,341 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60 million, up from 57,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in General Dynamics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $182.28. About 385,144 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 20/03/2018 – Correction to General Dynamics CSRA Bid Story; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s withdraws ratings of CSRA; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Dynamics Proposed Sr Unscd Notes ‘A+’; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Net $799M; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 3,268 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Commercial Bank Tru invested in 2,512 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm reported 17,090 shares stake. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo holds 0.03% or 4,986 shares. Longview Asset Mgmt Lc has 93.84% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 1,542 are owned by Rockland Com. Indiana Inv Management has invested 0.81% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Perkins Coie Trust Company owns 550 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt holds 0.07% or 11,825 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.03% or 1,209 shares. Caprock holds 0.07% or 2,090 shares. Fdx Incorporated has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 290,021 shares to 133,535 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,875 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div Fd (ETG) by 28,320 shares to 206,833 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Europe Etf (IEV) by 8,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,185 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Invt Quality Muni (BKN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr owns 22,139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 50,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assocs invested in 0% or 42,582 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 37,328 shares. City Of London Inv Mngmt Co owns 29,151 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 27,765 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 45,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiera stated it has 254,435 shares. Karpus Management holds 329,704 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). First Tru Ltd Partnership reported 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wesbanco State Bank invested 0.02% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 19,236 shares stake.