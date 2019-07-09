General Dynamics (GD) Stake Held by Van Eck Associates Corp; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake Held by White Pine Investment Co

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 26,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,636 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.36 million, up from 134,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $181.47. About 816,887 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics: Gulfstream Service Center to Open in 2Q 2019, Create About 200 Jobs; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Sanders: Sanders, Warren, Merkley Demand General Dynamics Respect Its Workers; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 18/04/2018 – General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 3.15 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLEW 9.0 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018, AN INCREASE OF 3.5 PERCENT FROM 8.7 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN FEBRUARY 2017; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N CEO GARY KELLY SAYS AS OF THURSDAY, CARRIER HAS INSPECTED ABOUT 80 PCT OF FLEET AFTER DEADLY ENGINE EXPLOSION; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Load Factor 81.5%; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 82.5 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH 84.0 PERCENT IN APRIL 2017; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Diverts Flight for `Maintenance Review’ of Window; 16/05/2018 – LUV: BLADES FOUND WITH `COATING ANOMALIES’ SENT FOR CLOSER LOOK; 26/04/2018 – LUV: GROUNDINGS NOT CONSIDERED WITH INSPECTIONS, BLADE HISTORY; 18/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NEW COLLABORATION WITH IHEARTRADIO

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “American Airlines extends flight cancellations through early September – Dallas Business Journal” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of American Airlines Are Gaining Altitude on Thursday – The Motley Fool” published on June 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Southwest Airlines (LUV) Set to Open Lower as FAA Requests More Changes to 737 Max Software – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Airlines’ Growth on Hawaii Routes Is Set to Slow – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Partners Lp/Ma (NYSE:GLP) by 97,742 shares to 63,643 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 3.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Aristocrat Performance: June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “US State Department approves possible $2.2 billion arms sale to Taiwan – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “General Dynamics Awarded Air Force Intelligence System Support Contract – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Award-Winning Gulfstream G600 To Make International Paris Air Show Debut – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.: An Aerospace Company With Upward Margins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

