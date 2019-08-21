General Dynamics (GD) Shares Rose While Longview Asset Management Upped Holding; Bunge LTD (BG) Shareholder Nikko Asset Management Americas Cut Its Holding

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57B, up from 32.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $187.04. About 71,919 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 8,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 92,726 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 101,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54. About 110,862 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 16; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS FORMER BUNGE EXECUTIVE PAUL BATESON AS GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CONTINUES TO SEE ITSELF AS AN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATOR: CEO; 17/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 17; 09/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 9; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 03/04/2018 – Feed and Grain: Continental Grain to Push Bunge to Consider Potential Sale; 14/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 14

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 45,027 shares to 484,500 shares, valued at $32.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 40,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. Zachman Brian also bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 714,855 shares. Asset Management holds 11,615 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Raymond James & reported 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Highbridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 170,446 shares. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,647 shares. Yorktown Management & Rech has 5,000 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 765,155 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Dubuque Fincl Bank And Trust has 0.04% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bennicas And Associate invested in 14,450 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Vident Advisory Lc reported 20,808 shares stake.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.