General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Trimmed Stake by $339,352; Mylan N V (MYL) Holder Washington Capital Management Boosted Stake by $615,020

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 3.05M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Euro Offering; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 06/04/2018 – Mylan: Closing of Offering Expected on April 9; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN – ON APRIL 18, SOME EMPLOYEES OF MYLAN S.P.A. WERE SERVED WITH SEARCH WARRANTS ISSUED BY PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE IN MILAN, ITALY

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 2,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 55,597 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 57,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $190.71. About 863,174 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86 million for 15.58 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

