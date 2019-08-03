General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $307,073; Seabridge Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 13,926 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 7,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.38. About 745,323 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 25,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 887,532 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS ENTERED $7.5B REVOLVER WITH JPM MARCH 16; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share From $40.75

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Activision Blizzard, Viacom and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Turning Bullish On Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo Sees Downside Risk To Mohawk Industries’ EPS, Margins In Second Half – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Third Avenue Value Fund Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mohawk Industries, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Fortive Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 54,621 shares to 400 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 1,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,539 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 63,785 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets holds 0% or 2,512 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, New York-based fund reported 19,100 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 16,281 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 12,765 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 18,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 18,403 are owned by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,894 shares. Art holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 3,621 shares. Amica Mutual has invested 0.1% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 34,200 are owned by Rudman Errol M. Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 46,691 shares in its portfolio. Ruffer Llp reported 0.03% stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.00 million activity.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,410 shares to 15,656 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86 million for 14.87 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated invested in 19,028 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 1.83M shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,796 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 106,031 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 65,629 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 26,801 shares. One Limited Liability Company invested in 14,560 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Natl Bank reported 33,684 shares stake. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated holds 0.22% or 16,254 shares in its portfolio. Indiana Tru Invest Mgmt accumulated 9,280 shares. Delta Capital Lc reported 19,272 shares. 7,850 are held by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al. Ativo Cap Limited Co has invested 0.37% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). New Jersey-based Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).