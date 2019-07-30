General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Decreased Stake; Smith & Nephew (SNN) Holder Fairpointe Capital Has Raised Position

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Smith & Nephew (SNN) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 7,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,316 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 216,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 485,522 shares traded or 11.20% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 17.74% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD AND AS CEO; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – DURING HIS NOTICE PERIOD, OLIVIER WILL BE AVAILABLE IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY TO PROVIDE ADVICE AND ASSISTANCE TO NAMAL IN HIS NEW ROLE; 27/03/2018 – Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022: Major Players are Molnlycke, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast and ConvaTec – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 25,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $188.99. About 275,069 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 02/05/2018 – General Dynamics Unit Jet Aviation Completes Acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tegna by 1.83M shares to 9.32M shares, valued at $131.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) by 240,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6,825 shares to 34,945 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 700,400 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Woodstock Corp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 6,550 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 42,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0.05% or 998 shares in its portfolio. 4,375 are owned by Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Murphy Cap Incorporated reported 16,059 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,400 shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett And Commerce Incorporated has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap LP has invested 0.28% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Carroll Assoc has invested 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cap Advisors Limited Ltd reported 460 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.05% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bristol John W And Incorporated New York reported 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.87M for 15.44 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

