General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Decreased Position by $307,073 as Shares Declined; As M/I Homes (MHO) Shares Rose, Q Global Advisors Lowered Position by $1.95 Million

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 25,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $189.73. About 1.74M shares traded or 46.52% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $938.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 637,165 shares traded or 208.94% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 45,126 shares. Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Lc has 1.81% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Partners has invested 0.17% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moreover, Burke And Herbert Bank And has 0.24% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1,429 shares. Financial Bank accumulated 33,684 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 15,970 shares. Reilly Limited Liability holds 0.25% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 11,194 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 0.16% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 47,535 shares. Ent Services holds 713 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has 0.02% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Monetary Mgmt Group Inc reported 1,290 shares. Foster And Motley invested in 1,855 shares. Wisconsin-based Skylands Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 475 shares.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This $2 Billion Deal Could Be Worth a Lot More to General Dynamics – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Blue Delta Capital Partners adds contracting vets to advisory board – Washington Business Journal” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Accenture taps Arlington-based Julie Sweet as global chief executive – Washington Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,081 shares to 56,649 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Co reported 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,644 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 10,700 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0% stake. Delphi Mngmt Ma invested in 1.14% or 46,385 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 20,348 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0% or 5 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% or 48,556 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Co has 0.06% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 1.14 million are owned by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Franklin Resource Inc accumulated 1.42M shares or 0.02% of the stock.