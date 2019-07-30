General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Declined; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Rose, Greylin Investment Mangement Has Raised Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 368,211 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00 million, up from 346,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.8. About 6.07 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces the Winners of the European Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship Program; 08/03/2018 – Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm Is Likely to Face Longer U.S. Review; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 11/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm fine from EU antitrust regulators expected Wednesday: source (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed; 12/03/2018 – US says it confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $188.67. About 564,022 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream lnteriors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86 million for 15.41 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This $2 Billion Deal Could Be Worth a Lot More to General Dynamics – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics to Webcast 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 25,150 shares to 424,005 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,317 shares, and cut its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Might Scoop Up Thousands of Intel Patents in Pursuit of 5G Modem – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Selected by Pro-Football Analytics Service for Cloud, ML and Qualcomm (Nasdaq: $QCOM) Accepts Lytx for Smart Cities Accelerator Program – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Report: Apple Is Considering a $1 Billion Deal for Intel’s Modem Chip Business – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.