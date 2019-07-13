General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; New England Research & Management Has Trimmed Nike Class B (NKE) Position by $518,700

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 39,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 320,105 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.19 million, down from 359,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.84. About 806,637 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 6,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,660 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, down from 17,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 2,680 are held by Linscomb And Williams Inc. 1,262 were reported by Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company. California Employees Retirement Systems has 467,245 shares. Lpl Financial Llc invested in 56,988 shares. Sit Invest Assoc Inc stated it has 725 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 76,719 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.06% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 28,150 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 28,731 shares. 2,250 were accumulated by Yorktown Mgmt Rech. Riggs Asset Managment Co stated it has 145 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Schulhoff Company holds 0.21% or 2,370 shares. Prospector Ptnrs reported 3,200 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “US State Department approves possible $2.2 billion arms sale to Taiwan – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Things Investors Need to Know About the U.S. Navy’s New Frigate – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “General Dynamics NASSCO to Christen and Launch Largest Containership Built in San Diego – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $2 Billion US Department of State Global Supply Chain Contract – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Performance Food Group Co by 116,800 shares to 466,800 shares, valued at $18.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 34,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.68 earnings per share, down 4.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.82 per share. GD’s profit will be $774.18 million for 17.34 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp holds 12,287 shares. Earnest Ltd Co holds 0% or 569 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Quadrant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.31% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 28,076 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd owns 506 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,163 were reported by Lynch & Associates In. Ycg Limited Liability stated it has 5.66% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Canandaigua State Bank Trust holds 60,210 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 22,107 shares. 1.15M were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim &. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 68,324 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.64% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Country Club Na stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Round Table Ser Limited Liability stated it has 3,711 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.4% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Monroe State Bank & Mi stated it has 3,271 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Things Nike Management Wants You to Know – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike Stock Looks Attractive Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 06/27: (CAMP) (PRGS) (VTVT) Higher; (SGH) (AAPL) (NKE) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,550 shares to 41,450 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD).