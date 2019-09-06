General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Palisade Asset Management Lowered Position by $2.94 Million; Ack Asset Management Stake in Atsg (ATSG) Has Decreased by $7.77 Billion as Stock Value Rose

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 31.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 17,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 38,565 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $193.43. About 259,196 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 02/05/2018 – General Dynamics Unit Jet Aviation Completes Acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atsg (ATSG) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61 billion, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atsg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 111,419 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pwr (NYSE:PWR) by 290,000 shares to 745,000 shares, valued at $23.83B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wms (NYSE:WMS) by 45,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mobl (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $876,585 activity. 1,200 shares were bought by Berger Michael L, worth $26,668. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider Crippen Jeffrey C. bought $117,280. 2,400 shares valued at $49,776 were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr on Thursday, August 8. 25,000 shares were bought by Coretz Robert K., worth $501,250 on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Tcw Group owns 552,718 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 26,150 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 51,666 shares. One Trading LP holds 0% or 2,092 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Private Management Ltd reported 1.29M shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 82,893 shares or 0% of the stock. 322,775 are held by Rothschild Com Asset Mngmt Us. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 13,397 shares. Nomura Hldg holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 73,980 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% or 4,191 shares. 630,024 are held by Ipg Investment Advsr Lc.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.61 million for 18.95 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $879.27M for 15.80 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 49,167 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company holds 6,822 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Covington Invest Inc has invested 0.99% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). First Midwest Financial Bank Division invested 0.11% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 34,400 shares. 28,170 were reported by Bridgewater Limited Partnership. Cypress Asset Management Tx reported 0.63% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Edge Wealth Limited Liability holds 54,374 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Counselors reported 1,493 shares stake. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc stated it has 15,600 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Lincoln National Corp invested in 0.02% or 3,006 shares. Reaves W H And Inc stated it has 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Foundry Prtnrs Limited Co has 31,334 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,448 shares stake. L And S, California-based fund reported 6,016 shares.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,020 shares to 33,695 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

