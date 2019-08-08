General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Longview Asset Management Lifted Holding; Bruni J V & Company Continues to Hold Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM)

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57B, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $183.24. About 71,014 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 02/05/2018 – General Dynamics Unit Jet Aviation Completes Acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream lnteriors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 20,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 262,985 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Capital Ltd Company reported 2,723 shares stake. Allen Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Chicago Equity Prns Llc reported 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 166,837 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mgmt Llc has 0.06% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bluecrest Management Ltd stated it has 0.13% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). American Asset reported 1,185 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advisors Llc stated it has 9,795 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.23% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moreover, Department Mb Commercial Bank N A has 1.04% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Quadrant Cap Limited Liability Company owns 18,160 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc invested in 10,967 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Finemark Natl Bank Tru reported 29,728 shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

