General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Walthausen & Company Increased Its Alamo Group (ALG) Holding by $4.82 Million

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Alamo Group Incorporated (ALG) by 127.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 48,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 38,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Alamo Group Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $96.84. About 66,975 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 3.60% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 07/05/2018 – Galderma Announces Results of ALAMO: A Real-World, Phase 4 Study Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of Epiduo® Forte (adapalene; 15/03/2018 – Ecommerce-Friendly Packaging Solution Is A First For Category And Alamo Red Salsa; 12/03/2018 – ALAMO GROUP GETS NOTIFICATION OF STRIKE AT GRADALL INDUSTRIES,; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Intent To Prepare a Draft Environment Impact Statement for the Proposed Alamo Dam Water Control Pla; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km ENE of Alamo, CA; 21/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 56km W of Alamo, Nevada; 03/05/2018 – ALAMO GROUP INC – APPOINTMENT OF RODERICK BATY AS ITS NEW CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group Announces New Chairman Of The Board; 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.5 – 66km SW of Alamo, Nevada; 18/04/2018 – Alamo Pharma Services, Inc.’s Peter Marchesini serves as chairperson of featured Patient Impact tract during the eyeforpharma

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 137,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.55M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.84. About 806,637 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 07/03/2018 – Sen. Sanders: Sanders, Warren, Merkley Demand General Dynamics Respect Its Workers; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Backlog $62.1B; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thirteen Classes of WFRBS 2014-C21; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: CUSTOMERS DELAYED DELIVERIES ON 2 AIRCRAFT; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $98,132 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold ALG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.12 million shares or 0.24% more from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement owns 14,862 shares. Epoch Inv Inc accumulated 114,678 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 10,207 shares. King Luther Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 32,415 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.02% or 35,921 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank reported 0.04% stake. Parkside Retail Bank stated it has 9 shares. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 0% or 71,812 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 13,811 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Fayez Sarofim & holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 151,500 shares. 32,955 were reported by First Manhattan. Indexiq Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,963 shares. Blackrock reported 1.51M shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 7,730 shares to 296,842 shares, valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ:TITN) by 37,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,550 shares, and cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Company accumulated 4,699 shares. Sigma Planning reported 3,046 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 4,302 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 14,795 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2,855 shares. Stevens First Principles stated it has 0.76% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Raymond James Financial Svcs has invested 0.07% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Trust Department Mb National Bank N A has 50,062 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of The West reported 0.41% stake. 23,859 are held by Weatherly Asset Mngmt L P. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Menora Mivtachim Ltd owns 2,780 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 36 shares.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.68 earnings per share, down 4.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.82 per share. GD’s profit will be $774.18 million for 17.34 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.