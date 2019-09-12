General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Holowesko Partners LTD Has Boosted Holding; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Owens &Minor Hld (OMI) Stake by $93.39 Million as Share Price Declined

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Owens &Minor Inc Hld (OMI) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 28,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.62% . The institutional investor held 64,331 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.43 million, down from 93,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Owens &Minor Inc Hld for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 13.87% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 2.43 million shares traded or 77.10% up from the average. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 01/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Completes Acquisition Of Halyard Health’s Surgical & Infection Prevention (S&IP) Business; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Owens & Minor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 16/05/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS OWENS & MINOR, INC.’S IDR TO ‘B+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 18/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR CUT TO TO BB FROM BB+ BY FITCH

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 13,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $189.34. About 904,556 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corporation; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Secured All Necessary Regulatory Approvals, Has Funding in Place to Complete Deal in Early April; 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 17/05/2018 – General Dynamics Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold OMI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 53.08 million shares or 5.03% less from 55.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab owns 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 330,838 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 286,508 shares. One Trading Lp owns 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 407 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 17,241 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Com invested in 45 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 133,351 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 138,300 shares stake. Gamco Et Al holds 0% or 100,500 shares. California Employees Retirement has 98,831 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0% or 21,555 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 24,517 shares. 3,520 are held by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc). International Group, a New York-based fund reported 46,364 shares. Raymond James Na has 10,298 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OMI’s profit will be $11.42M for 9.83 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Owens & Minor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% EPS growth.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 25 shares to 11,826 shares, valued at $652.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 31 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Cap Corp has invested 0.07% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Prudential Public Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 1,495 shares. Peoples Finance Ser owns 0.1% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,075 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank stated it has 0.08% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Griffin Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Canandaigua Commercial Bank & holds 0.34% or 10,041 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr holds 28,093 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,695 shares. Moreover, Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Hennessy Advsr reported 0.13% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru reported 851 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 103,748 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt invested in 35,793 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Verition Fund Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2,995 shares. 12,090 are owned by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp.