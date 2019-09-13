General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder First American Bank Has Lowered Its Holding; Meeder Asset Management Increased Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $901,094

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 23,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 232,153 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96 million, up from 208,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 11.68M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more

First American Bank decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (GD) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 2,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 9,842 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, down from 12,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in General Dynamics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $189.88. About 766,368 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Secured All Necessary Regulatory Approvals, Has Funding in Place to Complete Deal in Early April; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment reported 145 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assoc holds 3,600 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 2,261 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,300 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Advisory Research accumulated 7,797 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Penobscot Invest Management stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Stanley stated it has 5,596 shares. Madison Invest Holding stated it has 116,042 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Peoples Fincl Ser accumulated 1,075 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.33% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 248,051 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.25% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 8,338 were reported by First Allied Advisory Serv. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Company holds 0.26% or 6,900 shares.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 36,243 shares to 59,294 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc Com (Prn) by 3.22M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aqr.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.88 million for 15.51 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “General Dynamics Awarded $1.6 Billion Contract to Build Additional US Navy Expeditionary Sea Base Ships – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canada awards C$3B contract to General Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Perspecta protests GDITâ€™s $7.6B DEOS award – Washington Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) 26% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 125,551 shares to 80,384 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 7,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,476 shares, and cut its stake in Pennymac Financial Services Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.