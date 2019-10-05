General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder American International Group Has Lifted Stake; Grubhub (GRUB) Valuation Declined While Ubs Oconnor Cut Its Holding by $6.70 Billion

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 94.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 85,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $390.00M, down from 90,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 4.68 million shares traded or 95.63% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference

American International Group Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 74.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 67,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 159,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.93 million, up from 91,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $176.64. About 892,812 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Sanders: Sanders, Warren, Merkley Demand General Dynamics Respect Its Workers; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Backlog $62.1B; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wade G W And holds 0.07% or 4,237 shares in its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement stated it has 4,938 shares. Enterprise owns 713 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase reported 229,332 shares stake. Private Advisor Grp Llc holds 20,249 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.1% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 3,521 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advisors Inc invested 1.5% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 76,593 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 806,150 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Comm has 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). The Georgia-based Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.27% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 64,982 shares. Iridian Asset Limited Liability Company Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 24,760 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 2.90M shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 8,654 shares to 207,663 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 4,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,047 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.57 million for 100.71 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $3846.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera by 67,187 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $9.78 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endo Int (Call) (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Eastgrou (NYSE:EGP).