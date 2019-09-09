General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Alphamark Advisors Boosted Position; Shell Asset Management Co Holds Holding in Allstate (ALL)

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 12,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 129,413 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, up from 116,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105.31. About 993,699 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 92.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 8,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 17,202 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 8,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.67. About 698,959 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition of CSRA Inc. for $9.7B; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thirteen Classes of WFRBS 2014-C21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem National Bank accumulated 9,865 shares. Essex Service Incorporated stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Partnervest Advisory Ltd stated it has 1,407 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Llc holds 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 336 shares. 57,904 are held by Jane Street Grp Inc Llc. 35,552 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt. Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.18% or 1,240 shares. Cadinha Company Limited Liability Company holds 51,733 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap Incorporated holds 2,565 shares. 8,961 are held by First Allied Advisory Services. 66,616 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Schulhoff Inc owns 2,370 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moreover, Citigroup has 0.04% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 237,067 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Ltd has invested 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Corp by 1,394 shares to 18,882 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 8,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,121 shares, and cut its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fin reported 513 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Mason Street Advsr Limited Com holds 0.09% or 47,359 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 0.1% or 43,093 shares. Braun Stacey Inc reported 0.97% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). First Business Fincl Services Inc reported 0.19% stake. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 2,943 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Leisure Capital invested 1.28% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). The North Dakota-based Bell Bancorp has invested 0.18% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 5,268 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America has 958 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Limited Co holds 0.08% or 7,153 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank owns 1,499 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund accumulated 0.14% or 6,600 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 8,771 shares.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 10,623 shares to 40,035 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 100,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,005 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).