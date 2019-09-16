General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Alkeon Capital Management Increased Stake by $1.99 Million as Stock Rose; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Raised Position

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 292,161 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.12 million, up from 281,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $190.94. About 987,739 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share From $40.75; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 422.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,226 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $524.03. About 188,225 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $25.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 325,000 shares to 122,989 shares, valued at $31.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Perspecta protests GDITâ€™s $7.6B DEOS award – Washington Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like General Dynamics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:GD) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics banks $1B Navy contract for 2 ESB ships – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley has invested 0.24% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). First Allied Advisory Inc invested in 0.05% or 8,338 shares. Reaves W H & Inc has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bontempo Ohly Cap Ltd Liability Com has 1.95% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 14,838 shares. Country Trust State Bank holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.37% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Ferguson Wellman Capital has 0.06% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 3,467 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Invests. Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 13,242 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com holds 0.45% or 11,377 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.07% or 4,450 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 1.7% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Macquarie Group Limited holds 0% or 10,576 shares in its portfolio. City holds 1,078 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Llc has 1,391 shares.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ISRG, K, EVRI – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity (HQY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5,515 shares to 2,399 shares, valued at $365,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,703 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).