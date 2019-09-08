General Dynamics (GD) Share Price Rose While Alphamark Advisors Lifted Position; Cbre Clarion Securities Raised Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) by $597,862

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 7,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 19,658 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 12,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 213,405 shares traded or 1.36% up from the average. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/26/2018 05:23 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 09:13 AM; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corporation – 03/14/2018 12:35 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/20/2018 09:08 AM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q OPER REV. $754.3M; 10/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC SWX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 07/05/2018 – SWX SEES FY OPER INCOME RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, MODESTLY HIGHER; 05/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS & SUB. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 02:09 PM; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 92.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 8,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 17,202 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 8,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.67. About 682,533 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Boosted by Gulfstream, Defense Orders — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 46,730 shares. 5,989 are held by Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Tompkins accumulated 139 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.05% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). 1.29 million are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 363,276 shares stake. Farmers Merchants holds 0.02% or 3,911 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Mgmt accumulated 2,004 shares. 17,803 were reported by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Schroder has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) or 547 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Guggenheim Capital Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 88,057 shares. Nordea Invest has invested 0.02% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Magellan Asset has 381,080 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

