General Dynamics (GD) Position Upped by Korea Investment Corp; Masters Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by $15.49 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 70.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.41M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.71 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 830,986 shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 29.74% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $45 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – SWISS FINANCIAL WATCHDOG FINMA SAYS HARD TO BELIEVE EXIT FROM EXPANSIVE MONETARY POLICY CAN TAKE PLACE WITHOUT TURBULENCE; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 18/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE | NEW ISSUE – FIXED TERMS, PRESS RELEASE; 13/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S CEO SAYS SATISFIED WITH CURRENT SIZE OF GLOBAL MARKETS OPERATIONS- SWISS NEWSPAPER FUW; 15/03/2018 – HAMMERSON PLC HMSO.L : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS CYCLICAL HEADWINDS IN UK RETAIL WITH STRUCTURAL SHIFT FROM PHYSICAL SHOPPING TO ONLINE WEIGHS ON HAMMERSON’S SHARE; 29/03/2018 – EDGE THERAPEUTICS INC EDGE.O : CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE’S ISABELLA LUAN TO LEAVE BANK END OF MONTH: MEMO; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO: WEALTH MGMT IS ‘BIG IDEA’ AFTER RESTRUCTURE

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 13,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 231,798 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.24M, up from 218,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $182.72. About 194,048 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Net $799M; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 15,238 shares to 269,354 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 122,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 861,383 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 311,250 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $10.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 279,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

