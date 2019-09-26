General Dynamics (GD) Position Maintained by Old National Bancorp; Charter Trust Company Has Increased Stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by $302,388 as Market Value Rose

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 2,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 29,233 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, up from 27,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $186. About 1.71 million shares traded or 42.82% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Secured All Necessary Regulatory Approvals, Has Funding in Place to Complete Deal in Early April; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 20/03/2018 – Correction to General Dynamics CSRA Bid Story; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 1,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 21,909 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, up from 20,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $220.63. About 556,504 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,463 shares to 3,138 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 4,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,250 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Co Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2,250 shares. Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.17% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 7,741 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Element Mngmt Lc has invested 0.15% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cypress Cap Management Lc stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cornerstone Investment Partners Limited Company accumulated 4,605 shares. Advsr Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Murphy Management reported 15,072 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.17% or 10,953 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Lincoln National owns 3,278 shares. Weiss Multi has 49,800 shares. Essex stated it has 12,665 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Kcm Inv Lc reported 17,188 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd invested in 0.35% or 698,550 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Lc reported 6,703 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.2% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 320,855 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Inc accumulated 12,863 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.05% or 7,830 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 16,100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 173,130 shares. Ajo Lp owns 1,293 shares. Zacks Investment Management holds 248,602 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 0.25% or 1,621 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 3,426 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hendley & Inc invested in 18,375 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Whittier Tru Company stated it has 5,058 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds 4.19% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 14.94 million shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

