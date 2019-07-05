General Dynamics (GD) Position Held by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increased Its Position

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 12,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,907 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 69,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.38. About 2.27 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 15,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.19. About 122,389 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 17/05/2018 – General Dynamics Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares to 61,321 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Tech Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,800 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,805 shares to 12,545 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,832 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15 million on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.