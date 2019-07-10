General Dynamics (GD) Position Held by Alphamark Advisors Llc; Sage Therapeuti (SAGE) Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $33.22 Million

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeuti (SAGE) by 147.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 208,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.73M, up from 141,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeuti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $187.55. About 234,959 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage lntacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of lndustry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 06/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto Calls on Secretary Zinke to Keep Sage-Grouse Protections in Place; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Rolling Mid-Term Guidance Remains for 10% Organic Revenue Growth; 18/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Mar. 26; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 04/04/2018 – Blue Sage Capital Announces Promotions; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Intravenous Brexanolone in the Treatment of Postpartum; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 13/04/2018 – Sage was the tech sector’s worst performer, closing the week 8.2 percent in the red after it issued a profit warning

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 92.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 8,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,202 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 8,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $182.32. About 556,444 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 18/04/2018 – General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “XBI, MRTX, SAGE, PTLA: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biotechs on watch after Pfizer-Array blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Vera Bradley to Acquire Majority Ownership of Pura Vida – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Political Uncertainty Impeding International Trade, New Sage Study Finds – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vereit Inc (VER) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dafna Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 8.49% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 123,806 shares. M&T Comml Bank has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Regions Fincl holds 8 shares. Adage Partners Gp Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 7,288 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtn Partnership owns 562,278 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Amer Century reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 36 shares. Daiwa Gru Inc reported 4,291 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested in 0.03% or 357,483 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 201,658 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 62,371 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated owns 308 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Proper by 70,078 shares to 237,047 shares, valued at $19.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 38,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 946,986 shares, and cut its stake in National General Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.45 million activity. FRATES JAMES M had sold 7,500 shares worth $1.01 million on Wednesday, January 23.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “General Dynamics Awarded Air Force Intelligence System Support Contract – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Things Investors Need to Know About the U.S. Navy’s New Frigate – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “US State Department approves possible $2.2 billion arms sale to Taiwan – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norway’s wealth fund cleared to reinvest in Rio, Walmart, others – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 9,936 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 369 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Grp Incorporated Llc has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx has invested 0.63% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Co Tn reported 70 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation owns 53,685 shares. First Eagle Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 126,847 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 46,064 are held by Strategy Asset Managers. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, Germany-based fund reported 789,128 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,200 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability reported 2.46M shares stake. Yorktown Mgmt Co has 0.12% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Boys Arnold And Com reported 0.39% stake.