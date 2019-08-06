General Dynamics (GD) Market Value Rose While M Holdings Securities Has Lowered Stake by $456,976; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder First National Trust Co Decreased Holding

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 3,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 69,044 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, down from 72,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $113.56. About 1.63M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 1,713 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 4,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $177.44. About 151,198 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corporation; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Lc reported 70,322 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A owns 5,622 shares. Stonebridge Advisors holds 117,361 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.84% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Woodstock Corp holds 1.65% or 88,755 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 77,963 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 10,459 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Lc invested in 214,962 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Company stated it has 137,166 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd owns 9,357 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matrix Asset Ny has 1.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 62,302 shares. E&G Advisors LP accumulated 4,360 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.23% or 4,409 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 15,060 are held by Cypress Asset Management Tx.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,212 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,680 shares, and has risen its stake in 1Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price. $119.77 million worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 21,082 shares to 24,277 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,206 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie holds 550 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.26% or 160,492 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 12,740 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.11% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 42,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 11,765 shares. Schulhoff & Com has 0.21% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2,370 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Llc has 98,877 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Co Retail Bank owns 0.07% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 33,684 shares. Bartlett Lc reported 80,341 shares. Capstone Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 2,000 are owned by Doheny Asset Management Ca. 17,076 are held by Legacy Ptnrs. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru reported 0.07% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).