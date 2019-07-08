General Dynamics (GD) Market Value Declined While Prospector Partners Decreased by $4.63 Million Its Holding; Newport Asia Holding in Baidu (BIDU) Raised as Market Value Declined

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35 million, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $113.72. About 1.13 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 89.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 27,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,200 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 30,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $182.13. About 119,701 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING; 17/05/2018 – General Dynamics Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thirteen Classes of WFRBS 2014-C21; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Shell Asset holds 0.11% or 30,538 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.15% stake. Iridian Asset Management Ct accumulated 17,069 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tru Department Mb Fincl Bank N A accumulated 50,062 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 798,067 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 0.02% or 17,904 shares. Weybosset And Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 4% or 40,220 shares. Lipe Dalton stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Westwood Grp Inc has invested 1.38% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Indiana-based First In has invested 0.75% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Callahan Advsrs Limited Co reported 5,497 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 5,387 are held by Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx holds 0.63% or 10,978 shares. Optimum Advisors reported 607 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,000 shares to 100,300 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.68 EPS, down 4.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.82 per share. GD’s profit will be $774.17M for 16.99 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

