General Dynamics (GD) Holding Lifted by Pure Financial Advisors Inc; Arizona State Retirement System Increased Its Wp Carey (WPC) Stake by $1.82 Million

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.37. About 6.37M shares traded or 446.42% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS `A BIT AHEAD’ OF GUIDANCE OPERATING PLAN: CEO

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Wp Carey Inc (WPC) by 61.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 22,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 59,154 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, up from 36,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Wp Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.42M shares traded or 90.17% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12,407 shares to 217,981 shares, valued at $25.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $557.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,012 shares to 3,985 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.