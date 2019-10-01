General Dynamics (GD) Holding Boosted by United Asset Strategies Inc; Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowered Westn Digital (WDC) Position by $1.86 Million as Market Value Rose

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Westn Digital Corp (WDC) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 39,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 33,950 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, down from 73,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Westn Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 2.97M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 1,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 39,479 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18M, up from 37,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $178.67. About 1.49M shares traded or 26.85% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS AEROSPACE SALES LAGGED ON SHIPMENT TIMING; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “RBC Says Memory Semiconductor Stocks Could Be the Big Q3 Earnings Winners – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 3 Unloved Tech Stocks Are Finally Recovering – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Western Digital (WDC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Comparing Revenue and Key Metrics For The Two Portable Memory Heavyweights, Seagate And Western Digital – Forbes” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “General Dynamics Appoints Graney as President of Electric Boat; Carver as President of NASSCO; Geiger to Retire – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “US Cybersecurity M&A Activity Remains Strong: GlobalData | INN – Investing News Network” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

