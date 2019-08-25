General Dynamics (GD) Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Trimmed Its Position by $338,000; Home Depot (HD) Holder Beaumont Financial Partners Trimmed Stake by $340,935 as Stock Value Rose

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.77 million shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 1.62M shares traded or 48.56% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition of CSRA Inc. for $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros holds 13,712 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,179 shares. Whitnell And Co reported 14,451 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com invested in 0.04% or 31,139 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 20,405 shares or 1% of the stock. 143,047 are held by Fayez Sarofim &. Assetmark Inc reported 163,443 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 10,035 shares. Sei Invs Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New England Private Wealth Advsrs reported 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gsa Cap Prns Llp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Toth Financial Advisory Corp owns 2,262 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Essex Investment Mngmt Limited holds 1.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 57,672 shares. 22,457 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System Fund. World Asset Mngmt owns 83,427 shares.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13,489 shares to 15,926 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 3.47 million shares in its portfolio. Rench Wealth owns 2.1% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 18,997 shares. 91,201 were reported by Amer Intll Grp Inc. Duncker Streett And Company Inc holds 267 shares. Macroview Limited Co invested in 125 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation holds 0.12% or 197,365 shares. Pinnacle Finance Inc has invested 0.36% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moreover, Amica Mutual Ins has 0.18% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 8,614 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Azimuth Mgmt Lc has 33,515 shares. Community Savings Bank Na holds 0.12% or 3,473 shares in its portfolio. Company Of Virginia Va reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 424,791 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability reported 4,336 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 330,295 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.