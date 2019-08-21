General Dynamics (GD) Holder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Increased Its Stake; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Delta Capital Management Cut Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 15,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $188.18. About 299,540 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: CUSTOMERS DELAYED DELIVERIES ON 2 AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS AEROSPACE SALES LAGGED ON SHIPMENT TIMING; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 6,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,671 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 25,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $241.03. About 1.09 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 3,800 shares to 184,300 shares, valued at $22.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 3.65M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.57M shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48 are owned by Kistler. Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Com owns 4,669 shares. City stated it has 1,078 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% or 369 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Counsel reported 1,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Field Main Natl Bank accumulated 925 shares or 0.15% of the stock. North Star Mngmt has 3,116 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co owns 808,423 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors holds 0.03% or 2,059 shares. Point72 Asset LP reported 0.07% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.29% or 5.78M shares. Profund Advisors Ltd owns 4,744 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 4,040 shares. 9,012 are held by Martingale Asset Management Lp. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.15% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ing Groep Nv reported 312,421 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP reported 95,255 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Ltd accumulated 1,885 shares. Lourd Limited has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ssi Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Sectoral Asset Management Inc accumulated 34,488 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 1.19% or 2.15M shares. Magnetar Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 2,173 shares. Loews holds 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 30,000 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 81,699 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 1.66% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,622 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 551,259 shares. 2,497 were reported by Budros Ruhlin & Roe. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.27% or 3,453 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.