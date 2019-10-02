General Dynamics (GD) Holder Pure Financial Advisors Lifted Stake; As Dominion Energy (D) Share Value Declined, Luminus Management Has Cut Stake by $75.54 Million

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 52.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 981,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 897,973 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.43M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 2.96M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $178.71. About 1.58M shares traded or 32.98% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89M for 17.66 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bank De has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Laffer Investments reported 5,253 shares stake. Spinnaker Trust owns 5,576 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 1.52M shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp holds 547,043 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 253,736 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 8.48M shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. 638,978 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. Yhb Advsrs has 4,447 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 14,453 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Principal Fincl Grp has 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.14 million shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,977 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested in 31,475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 37,366 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 669,189 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 352,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,534 shares, and has risen its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 275,465 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability invested in 31,905 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Company owns 252 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,950 shares. Victory Incorporated owns 64,129 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,261 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.11% or 196,145 shares. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.93% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 14,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 13,956 shares. Boys Arnold And Comm Incorporated has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Rampart Inv Co Ltd Com stated it has 0.13% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Schroder Invest Management Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,978 shares. Stratos Wealth owns 7,510 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Duncker Streett & Communications has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 268 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $557.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,137 shares to 424,424 shares, valued at $17.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,564 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

