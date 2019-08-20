General Dynamics (GD) Holder M Holdings Securities Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Raised Its Logmein (LOGM) Holding by $7.53 Million

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 1,713 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 4,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $187.59. About 744,512 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Sweetens Cash Portion of CSRA Offer by 1.2%; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 258,874 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis has 2,650 shares. Fort Lp has invested 0.19% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 107 shares. Cls Investments Llc has 336 shares. Bankshares Of The West invested in 20,705 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Cypress Cap Grp holds 0.04% or 1,184 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 2,124 shares stake. World Asset Inc has 19,862 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.16% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Mariner Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 10,480 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has 0.06% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 770 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 12,598 shares. 1,310 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Management. Homrich And Berg stated it has 2,622 shares. Huntington Bankshares stated it has 15,310 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,291 shares to 42,313 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 15.33 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 81,796 shares to 308,445 shares, valued at $33.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 252,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).