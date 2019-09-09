General Dynamics (GD) Holder M Holdings Securities Decreased Stake; Conagra Brands (CAG) Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $325,404 as Share Value Declined

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 12,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 37,814 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 25,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 5.47M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 1,713 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 4,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.67. About 698,959 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS G500 DELIVERIES ON TRACK FOR THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 22,745 shares to 77,647 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 73,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,622 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16. $668,250 worth of stock was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 2.14M shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 88,801 shares. First Personal Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 97,915 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And invested in 0.06% or 13,325 shares. Cambridge Research reported 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Ftb Inc holds 0% or 525 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group invested in 0.01% or 27,950 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 5.04 million shares. Sei Company reported 364,223 shares. 213,522 were accumulated by Symons Cap Mgmt. F&V Capital Lc, a New York-based fund reported 246,050 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund has 0.06% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 9,655 shares. Pinebridge LP stated it has 219,151 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Argyle Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.53% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,877 shares to 66,570 shares, valued at $12.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacer Fds Tr.