General Dynamics (GD) Holder Edge Wealth Management Lowered Its Position by $782,880 as Stock Value Declined; Icf International (ICFI) Stock Value Rose While Falcon Point Capital Has Lifted Stake by $2.27 Million

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 4,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,374 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, down from 59,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.84. About 827,482 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Icf International (ICFI) by 150.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 29,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 19,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Icf International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 178,943 shares traded or 85.57% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 14.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited holds 18,317 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership stated it has 50,238 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 877 shares. Opus Capital Grp Ltd Co owns 0.08% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 4,007 shares. 20,966 were reported by Macquarie Group Ltd. State Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 9,000 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 1.52M shares. Mesirow reported 102,089 shares stake. Waddell Reed Inc holds 0.02% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) or 113,927 shares. Synovus Finance accumulated 15,542 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc owns 79,731 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 14 shares. Kennedy Capital Inc has invested 0.18% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4,712 shares to 48,561 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc. by 5,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,624 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 14,266 shares to 14,346 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 12,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Rivernrth Doublelne Str Opp.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.68 EPS, down 4.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.82 per share. GD’s profit will be $774.18M for 17.34 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.