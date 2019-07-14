General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and L3 Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LLL) Comparing side by side

Both General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) and L3 Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LLL) compete on a level playing field in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Dynamics Corporation 171 1.42 N/A 11.14 15.06 L3 Technologies Inc. 215 0.00 N/A 10.43 22.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of General Dynamics Corporation and L3 Technologies Inc. L3 Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than General Dynamics Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. General Dynamics Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L3 Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) and L3 Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LLL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Dynamics Corporation 0.00% 27% 7% L3 Technologies Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 7.5%

Risk and Volatility

General Dynamics Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.12. From a competition point of view, L3 Technologies Inc. has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of General Dynamics Corporation. Its rival L3 Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.6 respectively. L3 Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than General Dynamics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for General Dynamics Corporation and L3 Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Dynamics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 L3 Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

General Dynamics Corporation’s upside potential is 3.85% at a $193 consensus price target. Competitively L3 Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $245, with potential downside of -0.07%. The results provided earlier shows that General Dynamics Corporation appears more favorable than L3 Technologies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.4% of General Dynamics Corporation shares and 83.1% of L3 Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.5% of General Dynamics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of L3 Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Dynamics Corporation -0.34% -2.49% -3.32% -9.09% -17.41% 6.69% L3 Technologies Inc. 2.2% 10.6% 13.54% 21.36% 23.58% 36.54%

For the past year General Dynamics Corporation has weaker performance than L3 Technologies Inc.

Summary

L3 Technologies Inc. beats General Dynamics Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, and communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Systems, Aerospace Systems, and Communication Systems. It offers components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as precision engagement and training, aviation products and security, power and propulsion systems, sensor systems, warrior systems, and advanced programs. The company also provides fleet management sustainment and support services, such as procurement, systems integration, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as special mission aircraft and airborne systems. In addition, it offers strategic and tactical signals intelligence systems, network and communication systems, secure communications products, radio frequency components, satellite communication terminals and space, microwave and telemetry products, and secure data links. Further, the company provides night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and simulation and training, engineering, modernization, upgrades and sustainment, maintenance, and logistics support services for military and government aircraft, ground vehicles, personnel equipment, and other platforms. It serves the United States (U.S.) Department of Defense and its prime contractors, the U.S. Government intelligence agencies, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, foreign governments, and domestic and international commercial customers. The company was formerly known as L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to L3 Technologies, Inc. in December 2016. L3 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.