General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of General Dynamics Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.87% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Dynamics Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have General Dynamics Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Dynamics Corporation 0.00% 27.00% 7.00% Industry Average 34.31% 66.77% 8.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting General Dynamics Corporation and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio General Dynamics Corporation N/A 171 15.06 Industry Average 624.82M 1.82B 28.93

General Dynamics Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for General Dynamics Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Dynamics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Industry Average 1.40 2.00 2.63 2.55

General Dynamics Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $193, suggesting a potential upside of 3.85%. The rivals have a potential upside of 51.61%. Based on the data delivered earlier, General Dynamics Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of General Dynamics Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Dynamics Corporation -0.34% -2.49% -3.32% -9.09% -17.41% 6.69% Industry Average 5.74% 10.14% 23.01% 28.37% 38.04% 34.39%

For the past year General Dynamics Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

General Dynamics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, General Dynamics Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.11 Quick Ratio. General Dynamics Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than General Dynamics Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.12 shows that General Dynamics Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, General Dynamics Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.09 which is 8.93% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

General Dynamics Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

General Dynamics Corporation’s competitors beat General Dynamics Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.