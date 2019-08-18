General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) is a company in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of General Dynamics Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.94% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Dynamics Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.08% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have General Dynamics Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Dynamics Corporation 0.00% 26.70% 7.00% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares General Dynamics Corporation and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio General Dynamics Corporation N/A 174 16.47 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

General Dynamics Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio General Dynamics Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for General Dynamics Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Dynamics Corporation 1 2 3 2.50 Industry Average 1.40 2.07 2.63 2.55

With consensus target price of $194.83, General Dynamics Corporation has a potential upside of 5.68%. The potential upside of the rivals is 54.77%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, General Dynamics Corporation make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of General Dynamics Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Dynamics Corporation -0.91% 1.86% 5.41% 8.79% -5.26% 18.27% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year General Dynamics Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of General Dynamics Corporation are 1.1 and 0.7. Competitively, General Dynamics Corporation’s peers have 2.97 and 2.15 for Current and Quick Ratio. General Dynamics Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than General Dynamics Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

General Dynamics Corporation is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. Competitively, General Dynamics Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.02 which is 2.14% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

General Dynamics Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

General Dynamics Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.