General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

General Dynamics Corporation has 87.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 67.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.5% of General Dynamics Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has General Dynamics Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Dynamics Corporation 0.00% 27.00% 7.00% Industry Average 34.31% 66.77% 8.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares General Dynamics Corporation and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio General Dynamics Corporation N/A 173 15.06 Industry Average 624.82M 1.82B 28.93

General Dynamics Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for General Dynamics Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Dynamics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Industry Average 1.40 2.13 2.56 2.53

With average target price of $193, General Dynamics Corporation has a potential upside of 1.72%. The potential upside of the competitors is 52.51%. Based on the results given earlier, General Dynamics Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of General Dynamics Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Dynamics Corporation -0.34% -2.49% -3.32% -9.09% -17.41% 6.69% Industry Average 5.74% 10.14% 23.01% 28.37% 38.04% 34.39%

For the past year General Dynamics Corporation has weaker performance than General Dynamics Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of General Dynamics Corporation are 1.2 and 0.8. Competitively, General Dynamics Corporation’s competitors have 2.96 and 2.11 for Current and Quick Ratio. General Dynamics Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than General Dynamics Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.12 shows that General Dynamics Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, General Dynamics Corporation’s competitors are 8.93% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Dividends

General Dynamics Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

General Dynamics Corporation’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors General Dynamics Corporation.