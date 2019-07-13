General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) Contrasting side by side

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) and Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Dynamics Corporation 170 1.42 N/A 11.14 15.06 Astronics Corporation 35 1.50 N/A 3.74 11.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of General Dynamics Corporation and Astronics Corporation. Astronics Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than General Dynamics Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. General Dynamics Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Astronics Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Dynamics Corporation 0.00% 27% 7% Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.9% 15.7%

Risk and Volatility

General Dynamics Corporation’s 1.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Astronics Corporation’s 72.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of General Dynamics Corporation are 1.2 and 0.8. Competitively, Astronics Corporation has 2.4 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Astronics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than General Dynamics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for General Dynamics Corporation and Astronics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Dynamics Corporation 1 5 3 2.33 Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$190.75 is General Dynamics Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 2.64%. Competitively the consensus price target of Astronics Corporation is $42, which is potential 7.72% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Astronics Corporation is looking more favorable than General Dynamics Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.4% of General Dynamics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 89.5% of Astronics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of General Dynamics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Astronics Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Dynamics Corporation -0.34% -2.49% -3.32% -9.09% -17.41% 6.69% Astronics Corporation 8.99% 28.47% 23.27% 40.23% 39.41% 36.91%

For the past year General Dynamics Corporation has weaker performance than Astronics Corporation

Summary

Astronics Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors General Dynamics Corporation.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.