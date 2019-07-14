General Dynamics Corp. (GD) Stake Has Upped by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc; Harley Davidson (Call) (HOG) Share Value Declined While Impala Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $11.90 Million

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by 809.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 13,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,744 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 1,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.84. About 806,637 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Dynamics Proposed Sr Unscd Notes ‘A+’; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (HOG) by 99.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 340,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86,000, down from 342,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 1.09M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Posts $47.6M 1Q Costs Related to Manufacturing Optimization; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.24, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson’s profit and revenue beat estimates; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Harley-Davidson Financial’s Unsecured Notes ‘A’; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON: ANY PUNITIVE BIKE TARIFF TO IMPACT SALES: RTRS; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Harley Davidson Auto Loan Abs From 2016; 07/03/2018 – Amy lnlow, CMO of AlbertTM, Named One of Cynopsis’ 2018 Top Women in Digital; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – CONSIDERING PROLONGED SOFTNESS IN U.S. INDUSTRY AND UNTAPPED POTENTIAL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS, CO IS CRAFTING STRATEGY ACCELERANTS

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Accenture taps Arlington-based Julie Sweet as global chief executive – Washington Business Journal” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $2 Billion US Department of State Global Supply Chain Contract – StreetInsider.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US State Department approves possible $2.2 billion arms sale to Taiwan – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) by 3,573 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,579 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Stockton holds 4,207 shares. Hl Fincl Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,686 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 23,214 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Korea Corp owns 231,798 shares. British Columbia Investment Management invested in 47,081 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 667,900 shares. Delta Cap Management Limited owns 19,272 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd stated it has 1,180 shares. Tompkins Corp holds 0.66% or 15,798 shares. Legacy Private Trust Communications invested in 16,806 shares. Logan Cap owns 12,529 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Management Lc reported 145,401 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Lincoln Natl stated it has 3,006 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) by 69,638 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $30.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 44,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO).

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 5.92% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.52 per share. HOG’s profit will be $227.48 million for 6.40 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Cibc World Mkts Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 6,358 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Sei Investments owns 0.01% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 63,319 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 6,867 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 10,297 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 4.49 million shares. 32,158 are owned by Centurylink Management Com. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Captrust Financial stated it has 745 shares. Nordea has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Landscape Capital Ltd Company reported 126,436 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.02% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 13,529 shares. The West Virginia-based Security National Company has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).