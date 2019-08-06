General Dynamics (Call) (GD) Holder Two Sigma Securities Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Sta Wealth Management Boosted Holding in Conocophillips (COP)

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 9,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 32,305 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 22,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 3.58M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net $900M; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (Call) (GD) by 59.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 19,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 12,900 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 32,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $180.07. About 469,430 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118); 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 8,220 shares to 3,111 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 158,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,792 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.89M for 14.71 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) by 412,900 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $76.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMI) by 20,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CSCO).

