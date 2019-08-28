General American Investors (GAM) Stake Raised by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Altfest L J & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $349,370

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 17,346 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 2,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,383 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526,000, down from 5,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $121.24. About 3.40M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

More news for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Is General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 09, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 9,030 shares to 41,051 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 17,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).