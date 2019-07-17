General American Investors (GAM) Stake Has Boosted by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc; Nli International Has Boosted Citigroup (C) Position by $331,080; Shares Rose

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 5,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86M, up from 137,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 15.34 million shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY GCB REVENUES OF $8.4 BLN INCREASED 7%; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 19/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.12M market cap company. It closed at $36.4 lastly. It is up 5.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

More recent General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity CEFs: Go Big Or Go Home – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “Will Zynga’s â€œLittle Royaleâ€ Popularize Snapchat’s Gaming Platform? – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Lc holds 0.01% or 7,614 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Morgan Stanley stated it has 215,675 shares. Epoch Investment Prns invested in 32,255 shares. Ent Svcs stated it has 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 6,485 shares. 7,516 were reported by Jacobs Ca. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 25,682 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 0.09% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 23,661 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs accumulated 108,405 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 4,689 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc has 2,158 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company invested in 32,313 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 50,580 shares to 208,830 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 14,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,890 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Monday’s Market Minute: Earnings Season Kick-Off! – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intelsat rising after Pai expects fall C-band action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.