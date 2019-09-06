General American Investors (GAM) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Upped Stake by $499,092; Tensile Capital Management Lowered Its Crown Holdings Com Stk (CCK) Stake as Shares Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (CCK) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 187,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 938,282 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.20 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $65.15. About 651,928 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 59,311 shares traded or 48.26% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $214.04 million for 10.37 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 23,230 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 0.04% stake. Synovus owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Anchor Bolt Capital LP owns 915,065 shares or 4.84% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 16,466 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Fort Lp holds 0.02% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.28M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt stated it has 3.79 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 3,682 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 9,491 shares. 13,300 are held by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.19% stake. Jump Trading holds 7,485 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Lc reported 4,000 shares stake. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 711,838 were accumulated by Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Bulldog Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 290,602 shares or 4.3% of its portfolio. Css Limited Liability Com Il holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 33,173 shares. Columbia Asset holds 0.56% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 79,389 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.13% or 37,920 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Group reported 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 8,818 shares in its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies LP reported 23,661 shares. Cannell Peter B And stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 2,149 shares. First Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Raymond James Assocs reported 560,862 shares. California-based Jacobs Ca has invested 0.04% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).