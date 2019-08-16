General American Investors (GAM) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Upped Stake; As Lowe’s Co. (LOW) Stock Price Declined, American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Cut Its Stake by $613,779

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.04. About 13,577 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 5,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 9,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 15,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $94.45. About 1.61M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.20 million shares. 78,865 were accumulated by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. Daiwa Securities Gru invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm Limited has 56,096 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson Lc reported 0.68% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Personal Fincl holds 8,547 shares. Bailard has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Qs Invsts Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Verition Fund Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,068 shares. Wills Fincl Inc has invested 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 8,571 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Bell National Bank & Trust holds 0.11% or 3,878 shares. Moody Bancorp Division reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 5,815 were accumulated by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Llc. Dupont Mgmt reported 28,722 shares stake.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.69 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 290,602 are held by Bulldog Invsts Lc. 353 were accumulated by M&R Cap Mgmt. Jacobs Ca reported 7,516 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 7,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Blue Bell Private Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 711,838 shares. Bank Of America De holds 144,722 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 79,389 are held by Columbia Asset. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Cornerstone Advsr holds 51,235 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 32,512 shares. Shaker Financial Ltd Liability reported 1.37% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 728 shares. 2,158 are owned by Pnc Services Group Inc.