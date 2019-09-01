General American Investors (GAM) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Raised Its Position by $329,184 as Stock Price Declined

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 864 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,554 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 9,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 17/04/2018 – BOEING: GATHERING INFORMATION AND READY TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 47,261 shares traded or 20.26% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. U S Glob holds 2.15% or 13,022 shares. Mackenzie reported 250,323 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Rothschild Inv Il holds 1.76% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 39,453 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 8,945 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 42,460 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc accumulated 7,445 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Birmingham Capital Al reported 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Intll Sarl holds 0.38% or 7,910 shares. 540,750 are owned by National Pension Service. State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 234,964 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has 215,097 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.75% or 962,800 shares. Synovus Finance has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 665 are owned by Retirement Planning Grp. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp accumulated 80,133 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 15,344 shares to 6,368 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 5,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,724 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).